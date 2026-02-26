Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Deverakonda Calls 'Vadina' Rashmika Mandanna Most 'Positive & Compassionate Person'

Actor Anand Deverakonda shared a heartfelt post celebrating the wedding of his brother Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The younger Deverakonda took to social media on Thursday to post a picture from the couple’s traditional wedding ceremony held on February 26 in Udaipur.

In the photo, Anand is seen posing alongside the newlyweds, capturing a warm family moment from the intimate celebration. The wedding, attended by close friends and family members, marked the beginning of a new chapter in Vijay and Rashmika’s lives.

Along with the picture, Anand penned an emotional note to welcome Rashmika into the family. He shared how fans would often excitedly ask him about his “vadina”, the Telugu term for sister-in-law, even before the wedding.

Recalling those moments, Anand wrote, “There were so many times when fans would shout, ‘Vadina, ela unaru?’ and I never quite knew how to react. 😅 Today, my brother is married ♥️, and I’ve gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together."

His followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory wishes for the couple and praised the strong bond shared by the Deverakonda brothers.

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur, keeping the celebrations away from the public eye. While only a few glimpses from the wedding have surfaced so far.

Rashmika and Vijay also shared dreamy photos from the intimate ceremonies and penned heartfelt note for each other.

A few days before the festivities began, the duo announced that their wedding would be titled ‘The Wedding of Virosh’ - a name lovingly given to them by their fans.

The couple officially began their wedding celebrations on February 23, ahead of their February 26 nuptials at Mementos by ITC Hotels, located nearly 25 kilometres outside Udaipur in the scenic Aravalli hills.

Several members of the film fraternity attended the wedding.

The actors had earlier kept their engagement low-key as they hosted a private ceremony at Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025.