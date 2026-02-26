'Made My Best Friend My Wife': Vijay Deverakonda Pens Heartfelt Note For Rashmika Mandanna, Share Dreamy Wedding Photos

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda treated fans with their dreamy wedding photos on February 26. The intimate ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members. While glimpses from outside the venue had previously surfaced online, Vijay has now given fans a closer look at their special day through a series of wedding photographs.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Vijay posted candid moments from the ceremony. The visuals captured smiles, rituals, and heartfelt exchanges between the newlyweds. However, it was his touching note dedicated to Rashmika that truly stood out.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was."

"So, I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️26.02.2026," the Liger actor added.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and heart emojis. Many praised the simplicity and sincerity of his words, calling it one of the most romantic celebrity wedding notes in recent times.

The wedding itself was reportedly a private affair, with traditional rituals performed in the presence of their inner circle.

Rashmika also penned a heartfelt note for her husband soon after the wedding. Take a look at her post here:

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, with only close friends and family in attendance. Although a few videos from outside the venue had surfaced on social media earlier, the newlyweds chose not to share any official photographs until now.

The celebrations reportedly began with pre-wedding functions, including haldi, mehendi, and a sangeet night, attended by their close industry friends and loved ones. Despite the festivities, the couple maintained complete privacy around the event, making the release of their official wedding pictures highly anticipated among fans.