Rashmika Mandanna Pens Sweet Note For Husband Vijay Deverakonda As She Shares Wedding Photos: 'So Excited To Become Your Wife'

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur. They finally shared official pictures from their dreamy wedding, delighting fans who had been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their big day. Along with the photographs, Rashmika penned a heartfelt note for her husband, making the moment even more special.

"Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! 💘Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! ❤️The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could," she wrote.

The actress added, "The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! 🤍 Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all."

On a concluding note, she mentioned, "I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! 💃🏻💃🏻❤️ it’s full party time now!!💃🏻❤️ Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you."

Soon after Rashmika shared the post, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Many admired the simplicity and elegance of the wedding, which was held away from the public eye.

Rashmika and Vijay's posts featured candid and emotional moments from the traditional ceremony. From exchanging garlands to sharing smiles during the rituals, the photographs reflected the warmth and joy of the celebration.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, surrounded by close friends and family members. While several videos from outside the venue had surfaced earlier, the newlyweds had refrained from posting any official images until now.

The wedding festivities reportedly included pre-wedding ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and a sangeet night, attended by close industry friends and family. However, the couple chose to keep the celebrations private, making their official photo reveal all the more anticipated.