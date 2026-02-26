VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna's Ex Rakshit Shetty's Close Friend Rishab Shetty Ignores Question On Her Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on Thursday (February 26). The wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by close family members and friends. While fans across the country celebrated the much-awaited union, a separate moment involving filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty has now caught public attention.

A few days before the wedding buzz intensified, National Award-winning actor and director Rishab Shetty attended the concluding ceremony of Sri Raghavendra Guruvaibhavotsava in Mantralayam. His visit came shortly after the announcement of his upcoming film, Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma.

During his interaction with the media at the event, Rishab answered questions about his temple visit and future projects. However, when a reporter asked whether he had received an invitation to Rashmika's wedding, Rishab chose not to comment. Despite responding to other queries, he simply smiled, said “Thank you,” and walked away without addressing the question.

His silence became a talking point on social media, especially given his professional association with Rashmika and his close friendship with her former fiancé, Rakshit Shetty.

Rishab had directed Rashmika’s debut Kannada film, Kirik Party, which marked the beginning of her career in the film industry. Rashmika and Rakshit got engaged in 2017, but the engagement was called off the following year. Over time, certain public remarks added fuel to speculation about strained relationships within the circle.

In an earlier interview, Rashmika referred to her former fiancé’s production house in a manner that drew criticism. Rishab had later stated that he preferred working with newcomers, a comment that many interpreted as an indirect response.

Adding to the chatter, actor Pramod Shetty, who was also associated with Kirik Party, recently mentioned that he had not received a wedding invitation.

Rashmika and Vijay reportedly exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony on Thursday morning. As per reports, the celebrations continued with a second ceremony in the evening, which featured Kodava wedding rituals.

On Wednesday, the couple enjoyed their Haldi celebrations. The ceremony took place in an outdoor venue. The Sangeet ceremony took place on February 24. In the days leading up to it, the couple hosted a lively pool party and even organised a friendly cricket match for their guests.

A few days before the festivities began, the duo announced that their wedding would be titled ‘The Wedding of Virosh’ - a name lovingly given to them by their fans.

The couple officially began their wedding celebrations on February 23, ahead of their February 26 nuptials at Mementos by ITC Hotels, located nearly 25 kilometres outside Udaipur in the scenic Aravalli hills.

Several members of the film fraternity attended the wedding.

The actors had earlier kept their engagement low-key as they hosted a private ceremony at Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025.