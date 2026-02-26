Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Team Distributes Sweets To Underprivileged Children In Udaipur; Video Goes Viral

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on Thursday (February 26). The couple opted for a private celebration attended by close friends and family members. While Rashmika and Vijay are yet to share official wedding pictures, several videos from outside the venue have surfaced on social media.

One particular video that has caught everyone’s attention shows the couple’s friends and family members distributing sweets to underprivileged children gathered near the venue.

The simple yet thoughtful act added an emotional touch to the festivities. Videos of the moment have since surfaced online, with many praising the couple and their families for spreading joy beyond the wedding celebrations.

Members of the wedding team were also seen offering sweets to media personnel and photographers stationed outside. Videos of the distribution are now going viral, with fans flooding social media with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the newlyweds.

The couple reportedly exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony in the morning. As per reports, the celebrations are set to continue with a second ceremony in the evening, which will feature Kodava wedding rituals. The ritual is expected to take place around 4 pm.

On Wednesday, the couple enjoyed their Haldi celebrations. The ceremony took place in an outdoor venue. The Sangeet ceremony took place on February 24. In the days leading up to it, the couple hosted a lively pool party and even organised a friendly cricket match for their guests.

A few days before the festivities began, the duo announced that their wedding would be titled ‘The Wedding of Virosh’ - a name lovingly given to them by their fans.

The couple officially began their wedding celebrations on February 23, ahead of their February 26 nuptials at Mementos by ITC Hotels, located nearly 25 kilometres outside Udaipur in the scenic Aravalli hills.

Several members of the film fraternity attended the wedding.

The actors had earlier kept their engagement low-key as they hosted a private ceremony at Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025.