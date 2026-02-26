 Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: 'Happily Ever After Begins...', Fans Congratulate Geetha Govindam Stars
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on Thursday morning, and their fans are super happy about it. They took to social media to congratulate the couple. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
After teasing their fans for many years about their relationship, finally, on Thursday, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot and became husband and wife. A Telugu wedding took place on Thursday morning, and after the ceremony, their teams distributed sweets to the media. Well, of course, Rashmika and Vijay's fans are super happy today, and they took to X (Twitter) to congratulate their favourite couple.

A fan tweeted, "Happily ever after begins— @iamRashmika & @TheDeverakonda are married! 🌸🔥 Our long-awaited dream turned real amidst Udaipur’s royal charm. Eagerly waiting for the official photos to swoon again! Sending boundless love to #ViRosh always (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Finally official— @iamRashmika & @TheDeverakonda are husband and wife! 💍🌸 The love story we rooted for bloomed beautifully in stunning Udaipur. Can’t wait to see the magical wedding moments! Endless hugs and happiness to dear #ViRosh (sic)."

One more fan tweeted, "Happy Married Life! 💐✨ Wishing this beautiful duo a lifetime of love, laughter, and everlasting togetherness! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Now, fans of the actors are eagerly waiting for their wedding pictures.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Second Wedding Ceremony

On Thursday morning, Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot in the traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. Now, in the evening, they will be getting married again according to the Kodava wedding ceremony. While the Telugu ceremony was according to Vijay's traditions, Kodava ceremony will be from Rashmika's side.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception

The wedding of the actors took place in Uidapur and was attended by close friends and family. But, Vijay and Rashmika have organised a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. It is expected that many South Indian and Bollywood celebrities will be attending the reception.

Meanwhile, their Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga attended the wedding in Udaipur.

