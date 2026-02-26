Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Married; Second Wedding Ceremony To Take Place In The Evening

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Married | Instagram

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are finally married. The couple tied the knot on Thursday morning in the traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. But, according to reports, in the evening, Rashmika and Vijay will be getting married again. They will be tying the knot in the Kodava ceremony.

Rashmika and Vijay's team, after their morning wedding, distributed sweets to the media. The videos of the same have made it to social media. Watch the video below...

The Telugu wedding that happened was according to Vijay's tradition, and now, the Kodava wedding will be from Rashmika's side. While it is official that they are married now, the couple has not yet shared any wedding pictures on Instagram.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Love Story

Rashmika and Vijay met on the sets of Geetha Govindam, and their love story started from there. The couple never officially confirmed that they are dating, but kept giving hints.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Announcement

While they kept their relationship a secret, a few days before the wedding, they informed their fans about it. Rashmika and Vijay posted on Instagram, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves — you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love! (sic)"

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Festivities

Rashmika and Vijay's pre-wedding festivities were quite interesting. Apart from the regular haldi and sangeet ceremonies, the couple had orgnised a pool party and a cricket match as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda

Ahead of their wedding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent heartfelt congratulations to Rashmika and Vijay. In a letter he wrote, “My blessings and best wishes to the couple."

We at The Free Press Journal congratulate the couple on their wedding.