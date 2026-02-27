Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Marriage: 'He Sat There Waiting...', Kalyani Priyadarshan Shares Inside Details About Wedding

Kalyani Priyadarshan On Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding | Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are wife and husband now. The two got married on Thursday, and their dreamy wedding pictures have taken over social media. Fans are going gaga over their cute pictures. Well, not many celebrities attended the wedding, but actress Kalyani Priyadarshan was a part of the marriage ceremony, and she took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt post for the newlyweds.

In her story, she also revealed some interesting details about the wedding ceremony. Kalyani wrote, "Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend. In the most breathtaking setting. As she walked toward him - and he sat there. Waiting with his back turned-you could feel the weight of every step she took. Those slow, steady breaths and welled up eyes said everything (sic)."

The actress further wrote, "What a privilege to witness a love built with effort. Respect, and deep friendship at its core. Congratulations to my dearest @rashmika mandanna and @thedeverakonda may this be the most beautiful beginning (sic)."

Apart from Kalyani, the other two celebs who were a part of the wedding were filmmakers Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rahul Ravindran. Vanga worked with Rashmika in Animal and with Vijay in Arjun Reddy. Meanwhile, Rahul directed Rashmika starrer The Girlfriend.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Invite Amit Shah To Their Wedding Reception

Rashmika and Vijay have organised a wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. The couple recently met Home Minister Amit Shah and reportedly invited him to their reception. The pictures of them have gone viral on social media.

It will be interesting to see if Shah will attend their reception or not.

Rashmika and Vijay have worked with many big names in the South and Hindi film industry, so it is expected that their wedding reception will be attended by big names.