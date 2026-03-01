'Made For Each Other-Love Story': Rashmika Mandanna Turns Bride Again For Vijay Deverakonda In ₹50,000 Bridal Lehenga |

The internet is buzzing after the first commercial featuring newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online. Just days after their wedding celebrations, the couple’s on-screen chemistry in the latest campaign has quickly gone viral, delighting fans across social media.

In the advertisement for Manyavar Mohey, Rashmika is seen in a striking red bridal lehenga reportedly worth ₹50,000, exuding traditional elegance. Vijay complements her look in a cream sherwani, keeping his style understated yet sophisticated. Their effortless comfort and natural camaraderie in the shoot have become a major talking point among fans.

According to earlier reports by Variety India, the pair had planned to collaborate on a commercial project around the time of their wedding festivities, which has now unveiled and is trending widely online.

Rashmika wrote in the caption, "We had the most fun shooting this! Mostly because it was just us on set, doing what we do best… fooling around. Maybe that’s what being made for each other really means. It’s nothing like us - and maybe that’s why it felt so special."

c The couple reportedly tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and loved ones. The wedding was said to follow both Telugu and Kodava traditions and was hosted at ITC Mementos Udaipur.