'Will Carry Forward The Love...': Allu Sirish Shares FIRST Wedding Photos With Nayanika Reddy, Pens Emotional Note For Late Father-In-Law

Allu Sirish, younger brother of Allu Arjun, tied the knot with his longtime partner Nayanika Reddy on Friday, March 6, in a grand ceremony held in Hyderabad as per Telugu customs. Soon after, several videos and photos from the wedding went viral on social media.

Allu Sirish Shares Wedding Photos With Wife Nayanika Reddy

Now, Allu Sirish took to his Instagram handle to share the official photos from the wedding with Nayanika and also penned an emotional note for his late father-in-law, writing, "To my late father-in-law, D. Sharath Chandra Reddy garu, whom I never had the privilege of meeting — thank you for raising the woman I now call my wife.I will carry forward the love you began, for the rest of my time on this Earth."

Check out the photos:

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Wedding Outfits

For the wedding, Allu Sirish opted for traditional attire for his special day, while the bride, Nayanika Reddy, twinned with him in a cream-and-gold Kanjeevaram saree paired with traditional gold jewellery. Both outfits were designed by Anamika Khanna.

The couple also performed the sacred Jeelakarra Bellam ritual, marking their vows in accordance with Telugu wedding traditions.

After Allu Sirish wedding, Allu Arjun welcomed his new sister-in-law, Nayanika Reddy, to the Allu family after she tied the knot.

Dropping a perfect family picture featuring the newlyweds, Allu Arjun, his wife and kids, and his parents, he shared the caption, "Wishing a happy married life to my brother Siri & Nayanika. Welcome to the Allu family . I also thank everyone for sending your warm wishes and blessings. We are always grateful for the love. ALLU FAMILY."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sirish and Nayanika first met at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding. They got engaged on October 31, 2025, in a private ceremony.