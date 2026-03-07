Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding Inside Pictures & Videos: Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan & Other Celebrities Attend Allu Arjun's Brother's Marriage

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding | X (Twitter)

2026 is a year of weddings! After Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda and Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok, now Allu Arjun's brother and actor, Allu Sirish has tied the knot. He got married to Nayanika Reddy on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Hyderabad. His wedding was attended by many celebrities like Tamil star Suriya, actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Raashi Khanna, Sai Dharam Tej, and others.

The pictures and the videos of the wedding have gone viral on social media. Check out the posts below...

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Wedding Highlights Celebrity Guests ✨#AlluSirish pic.twitter.com/cSAwpZyoRe — Cine Talks With Raju (@CineTalksRaju) March 7, 2026

Boss at Allu Sirish Wedding 💥💜



pic.twitter.com/M0oVZH7SGa — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) March 7, 2026

Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, also attended Sirish and Nayanika's wedding, and blessed the couple. Check his pictures below...

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh Attends Allu Sirish’s Wedding

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh, attended the wedding ceremony of actor Allu Sirish, son of noted film producer Allu Aravind and younger brother of actor Allu Arjun. pic.twitter.com/v8EeE8MLmf — Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) March 7, 2026

Before the wedding on Friday, on March 2, 2026, a pre-wedding bash was organised, which was attended by many Telugu celebrities. Allu Sirish had posted about it on X (Twitter).

He had tweeted, "Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March (sic)."

Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March.



We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) February 26, 2026

Allu Sirish's Pellikoduku Function

A few days ago, Sirish's pellikoduku function (Haldi) had taken place, and even that was attended by celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ram Charan. Check out the video of the function below...

March 6 is a special date for Allu family. In 2011, Allu Arjun had got married to Sneha Reddy on the same date.

On Friday, the Pushpa actor took to X (Twitter) to wish his wife Happy Wedding Anniversary. He tweeted, "Happy Anniversary, Cutie . 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you (sic)."

Happy Anniversary, Cutie .

15 years of togetherness.

The journey could not have been this without you 🖤 pic.twitter.com/C9pWuC65wf — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 6, 2026

We at The Free Press Journal congratulate Allu Sirish and Nayanika on their marriage, and wish Allu Arjun and Sneha a very Happy Wedding Anniversary.