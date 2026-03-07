 Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding Inside Pictures & Videos: Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan & Other Celebrities Attend Allu Arjun's Brother's Marriage
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding Inside Pictures & Videos: Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan & Other Celebrities Attend Allu Arjun's Brother's Marriage

Allu Arjun's brother and actor Allu Sirish tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026. The wedding was attended by many celebrities like Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and others.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, March 07, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding | X (Twitter)

2026 is a year of weddings! After Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda and Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok, now Allu Arjun's brother and actor, Allu Sirish has tied the knot. He got married to Nayanika Reddy on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Hyderabad. His wedding was attended by many celebrities like Tamil star Suriya, actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Raashi Khanna, Sai Dharam Tej, and others.

The pictures and the videos of the wedding have gone viral on social media. Check out the posts below...

Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, also attended Sirish and Nayanika's wedding, and blessed the couple. Check his pictures below...

article-image

Before the wedding on Friday, on March 2, 2026, a pre-wedding bash was organised, which was attended by many Telugu celebrities. Allu Sirish had posted about it on X (Twitter).

He had tweeted, "Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March (sic)."

article-image

Allu Sirish's Pellikoduku Function

A few days ago, Sirish's pellikoduku function (Haldi) had taken place, and even that was attended by celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ram Charan. Check out the video of the function below...

March 6 is a special date for Allu family. In 2011, Allu Arjun had got married to Sneha Reddy on the same date.

On Friday, the Pushpa actor took to X (Twitter) to wish his wife Happy Wedding Anniversary. He tweeted, "Happy Anniversary, Cutie . 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you (sic)."

We at The Free Press Journal congratulate Allu Sirish and Nayanika on their marriage, and wish Allu Arjun and Sneha a very Happy Wedding Anniversary.

