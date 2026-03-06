Allu Sirish To Get Married On The Same Date As Brother Allu Arjun & His Sneha Reddy Celebrate Their 15th Wedding Anniversary | Instagram @allusnehareddy

It is a double celebration for the Allu family as two special occasions fall on the same day. While actor Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy mark their 15th wedding anniversary, the family is also gearing up for the wedding of Arjun’s younger brother Allu Sirish.

Sirish is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in a ceremony scheduled to take place in Hyderabad. The wedding date coincides with a special milestone in Arjun and Sneha’s relationship, making it an even more memorable occasion for the family.

The Pushpa star took to social media to express his love for Sneha on their anniversary, sharing a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey wouldn’t have been the same without you,” he wrote, thanking her for being a constant pillar of support throughout the years.

Arjun and Sneha, who got married in 2011, are widely regarded as one of South Indian cinema’s most admired couples. Over the years, they have built a close-knit family and often share glimpses of their life on social media.

Sneha also shared a touching anniversary note reflecting on their journey together. “15 years later, we’ve built a life full of love — a family that means everything to me, and a home filled with warmth. Our two beautiful kids, our two dogs, and countless memories — thank you for being my partner through it all,” she wrote.

The couple is parents to two children, son Allu Ayaan, 11, and daughter Allu Arha, 9, who frequently feature in their family posts.