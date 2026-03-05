What Is 'Ayyappa Deeksha'? Is It The Reason Why Ram Charan Attended Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Reception Barefoot? | X @@thegossipgully

The grand wedding reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad on March 5, 2026, drew several prominent names from the South Indian film industry. While the star-studded evening was filled with glamorous appearances, it was Ram Charan who unexpectedly became the centre of attention.

The actor arrived at the celebration dressed in simple black attire, and notably barefoot. Accompanied by his wife, Upasana Kamineni, Ram Charan’s appearance sparked curiosity among fans and social media users, many of whom wondered about the reason behind his unusual choice.

Netizens were quick to guess the sacred spiritual observance known as Ayyappa Deeksha, which the actor is currently undertaking.

What Is Ayyappa Deeksha?

Ayyappa Deeksha is a rigorous 41-day spiritual vow observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa in preparation for the pilgrimage to the renowned Sabarimala Temple. During this period, devotees, often referred to as “Swamis,” follow strict spiritual discipline aimed at purifying both mind and body.

The observance requires several lifestyle changes. Devotees traditionally wear simple clothing in shades of black, blue or saffron, maintain celibacy, follow a strictly vegetarian diet, and avoid foods such as onion, garlic and alcohol. Walking barefoot throughout the vow period is also an important practice, symbolising humility and devotion.

Ram Charan’s Devotion

Ram Charan is known among fans for his deep devotion to Lord Ayyappa. The actor has previously been spotted barefoot during important public appearances while observing the vow. In earlier years, he even undertook the 41-day fast before travelling to the shrine, demonstrating his commitment to the tradition.