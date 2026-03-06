Arjun Tendulkar Finally Smiles; His Candid Sindhoor Moment With Wife Saaniya Chandhok Goes Viral | X @sourabhhh_meena

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar recently tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in a grand wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on March 5. The lavish celebrations quickly became a talking point on social media, with several pictures and videos from the wedding festivities circulating online.

While fans were thrilled to see glimpses of the star-studded event, some netizens had earlier pointed out that Arjun appeared serious and uncomfortable in a few of the viral photos and clips. Social media users even joked about the cricketer not smiling much during the wedding ceremonies.

However, a newly surfaced picture from the wedding has now captured hearts online. The candid image shows Arjun performing the traditional sindoor ceremony, where he is seen placing vermillion (Sindhoor) on Saaniya’s forehead. In the heartwarming moment, the young cricketer can be seen smiling widely, putting an end to the online chatter about his expressions during the celebrations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The emotional frame highlights the couple sharing a joyful moment as they complete one of the most significant rituals of a Hindu wedding. The viral image has since become one of the most cherished snapshots from the wedding.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For their wedding celebrations, newlyweds Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok embraced regal Indian couture in ensembles designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Arjun looked royal in a deep red sherwani heavily embroidered with intricate gold zari and floral motifs, creating a rich, opulent texture throughout the ensemble. While, Saaniya complemented him beautifully in a stunning red saree adorned with delicate gold embroidery and intricate sequin work that added a soft shimmer to the drape.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in