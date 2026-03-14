Sara Tendulkar's Emotional Speech For Bhabhi Saniya Chandhok Goes Viral: 'More Like Sister To Me Than Sister-In-Law' - WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter and entrepreneur Sara Tendulkar recently melted hearts at her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding with a touching speech dedicated to her new sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok. The emotional moment, captured on video and widely shared across social media, showcased Sara’s genuine affection for Saaniya, making it clear just how close the two have become.

Sara's speech for Saaniya

At the Mumbai pre-wedding celebration, Sara took the stage in a stunning lehenga-choli and paranda hairstyle. While her desi look stole hearts online, it's her speech message for bhabhi that's going viral. “Saaniya, you are the sister I always wanted but never had,” she began, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd. “Truly more like a sister to me than a sister-in-law.”

Sara continued, “Like my mother said, I cannot welcome you to the family because you have already been a part of this family for so many years. I am sure your transition is gonna be extremely smooth because everybody loves you and showers you with all the affection in the world.”

Watch the viral video below:

Turning her attention to her brother, she added, “As I said at your engagement, my brother is my whole entire heart. And now, my heart belongs to you, Saaniya. So please look after him, love him, cherish him, and take care of him, and I am sure he will do the same for you. I love you both. I wish you all the love, abundance, happiness, and everything in the world.” Sara ended her heartfelt speech by blowing a flying kiss to the newlyweds.

Alongside the viral video, Sara posted several photos from the ceremony, including a tender snap capturing a warm embrace between the new nanad and bhabhi.

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