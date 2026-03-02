Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Steal The Show; Jacqueline Fernandez & Other Bollywood Stars Bring Haute Couture To Zee Cine Awards 2026

Mumbai turned into a fashion runway on March 1 as the Zee Cine Awards 2026 brought together Bollywood's biggest names for a night of glamour and trophies. While the stage celebrated cinematic achievements, the red carpet was all about bold couture, sharp tailoring and standout style moments. From rising stars to established A-listers, here's who wore what.

Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday made a strong fashion statement in a tailored navy blue suit paired with matching trousers and a lighter blue shirt. Elevating the classic silhouette, his blazer featured a striking diamond brooch, while a bold pendant around his neck added a contemporary edge to the polished look.

Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda chose timeless elegance in a custom ivory saree by designer duo Gauri & Nainika. The ensemble featured a halter-neck blouse embellished with statement detailing, while the pallu was styled, draped over her arms for a modern twist. Statement earrings and glowing, dewy makeup completed her graceful appearance.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky kept it classic in a crisp white shirt with a few buttons undone, layered under a sharp black blazer and coordinated trousers. Sleek sunglasses and a diamond pendant gave his monochrome outfit a cool, effortless finish.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon stunned in an Elie Saab brown gown featuring daring cut-outs, a breezy silhouette and a thigh-high slit. She accessorised with stacked statement bracelets and delicate earrings, letting her hair fall naturally to keep the look relaxed yet refined.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan brought his signature swagger in a black-and-grey checkered suit paired with a grey tie. Polished formal shoes and a sleek silver watch rounded off the sharp ensemble.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez delivered high-fashion drama in Cheney Chan’s Fall/Winter 2025/26 couture gown. The butter-yellow creation featured a structured silhouette with a one-shoulder design. A statement diamond necklace amplified the haute couture energy.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao stood out in a black tuxedo, with his blazer adorned in shimmering rhinestone detailing. Classic formal shoes and a sleek watch kept the focus on the dazzling jacket.

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani

Bringing couple goals to the carpet, Rakul wowed in a sequined, body-hugging gown featuring a plunging neckline and full sleeves. A statement diamond necklace and a sleek hairdo enhanced the glam factor. Jackky complimented her in a white shirt layered under a pink jacket adorned with a brooch, styled with classic trousers.

