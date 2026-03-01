BRIT Awards 2026: Harry Styles, Rosalia & Other A-Listers Take Over Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 01, 2026
Held in Manchester on February 28, the BRIT Awards 2026 saw global hitmakers and style icons transform the red carpet into a runway of bold statements, vintage nods and high-fashion risks. Take a look:
All images from BRIT's Instagram
Harry Styles stunned in a double-breasted pinstriped Chanel suit paired with a classic tie and ballet slippers finished with bow accents
Rosalía dialled up the drama in Chanel, wearing a statement feathered top that transitioned into a shrug-like silhouette, paired with matching bottoms
Sombr opted for edgy romance, layering a black lace top with a front cut-out beneath a striking red jacket and black trousers
Olivia Dean kept things fresh and radiant in a sunshine-yellow off-shoulder Loewe gown adorned with navy and green floral detailing
Alex Warren leaned into retro flair with a wide-collar cream shirt layered under a mac jacket and paired with brown trousers
Celebrating her solo success, Jade Thirlwall wore a bespoke Off-White gown featuring a dramatic exaggerated peplum
