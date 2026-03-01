Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Celebrate Their Wedding With Annadanam Feast At 16 Temples In India: Check Full List Inside

What started as an intimate wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has turned into a full-blown nationwide celebration. After tying the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, the newlyweds have expanded their joy beyond family and close friends by sharing their happiness with fans and devotees across India in a truly meaningful way.

Sweets to Annadanam: ViRosh wedding celebration

Announcing their post-wedding plans, Rashmika and Vijay revealed that trucks filled with sweets will roll out on March 1 to major cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. These special gestures ensure that admirers in different corners of the country can feel part of their special milestone.

But the celebrations don’t stop at mithai. Rashmika and Vijay have also arranged Annadanam, the sacred offering of food, at 16 temples across India as a gesture of thanksgiving for the love and blessings they’ve received over the years.

Here’s the full list of temples where the Annadanam will take place:

1. Shivoham Temple (Bangalore), Karnataka

2. Sri Sri Krishna Balaram Mandir (Vrindavan), Uttar Pradesh

3. Sri Rukmini Temple (Guwahati), Assam

4. Sri Sri Govinda Dham Temple ISKCON (Ahmedabad), Gujarat

5. Paadi Igguthappa Temple (Coorg), Karnataka

6. Sri Sri Radha Ras Bihari Ji Temple (Raipur), Chhattisgarh

7. Govindha Dev Ji Temple (Jaipur), Rajasthan

8. Sri Chamundeshwari Temple (Mysore), Karnataka

9. Radha Krishna Temple – Hare Krishna Hill (Bengaluru), Karnataka

10. Arulmigu Koniamman Thirukoil (Coimbatore), Tamil Nadu

11. Chinthapalli Sai Baba Temple, Chinthapalli, Telangana

12. Manyamkonda Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Mahbubnagar, Telangana

13. Hare Krishna Heritage Temple (Hyderabad), Telangana

14. Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh

15. Dwaraka Tirumala Temple, famously known as Chinna Tirupati (Eluru), Andhra Pradesh

16. Sri Kanakadurga Temple (Vijayawada), Andhra Pradesh

By blending celebration with seva, the couple is marking their new beginning with devotion, inclusivity and gratitude.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in