Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Celebration: From Laddoo To Peda, Here's Everything Inside Virosh's Sweet Box

What began as an intimate Udaipur wedding has now turned into a countrywide celebration of love. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, fondly dubbed "Virosh", are marking their new chapter in the sweetest way possible: by sharing their joy with people across India.

After tying the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony in Udaipur, the couple announced that they would extend the festivities beyond family and friends. On March 1, trucks loaded with sweet boxes were dispatched to 22 cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, ensuring fans in multiple regions could feel part of their big moment.

What's inside Virosh's sweet box

Soon after, social media was flooded with videos of delighted recipients unboxing Virosh’s wedding sweets. Each box carries a heartfelt note from the couple along with a picture of them in traditional attire. Inside, it’s a traditional mithai lover’s dream: neatly packed laddoos, rich mawa pedas and an assortment of classic Indian sweets curated for the occasion.

Even during their Udaipur wedding, the couple made sure to share the festive spirit by distributing kaju katli and sweet boxes to media personnel gathered outside the venue.

Watch the video below:

Annadanam offering

But the celebrations didn't stop at mithai. Rashmika and Vijay have also organised Annadanam, the sacred offering of meals, at 16 temples across India. The gesture is meant as a thanksgiving for the unwavering love and blessings they’ve received over the years.

In a joint statement shared on social media, the actors expressed their emotions and gratitude. Their post read, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food. So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings."

