Lakmé Fashion Week Kicks Off In Style! Ace Indian Designers Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra & Rahul Mishra Set To Take Over Mumbai Runway

Lights, camera… couture! Mumbai is officially in its fashion era again as Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 kicked off with full glam at the Jio World Convention Centre, running from March 19 to March 21. With four days packed with iconic showcases, emerging talent and trend-defining moments, this season promises to be anything but ordinary.

Anamika Khanna setting the tone for new season

And if there’s one name setting the tone right from the start, it’s Anamika Khanna, who takes over opening night with her much-loved AK|OK line. Known for redefining modern Indian dressing, her presentation tonight is expected to blend ease with elevated design, offering pieces that feel wearable yet striking. Think layered silhouettes, fluid tailoring and a strong nod to sustainability, including thoughtful innovations like reusable fashion accessories.

The powerhouse line-up

Lakmé Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India, has long been the country’s ultimate fashion playground, and this season is no different. Alongside Khanna, some of India’s biggest design heavyweights are set to take centre stage.

Ace couturier Manish Malhotra will unveil his latest Luxury Pret collection, promising his signature mix of glamour, craftsmanship and red carpet-ready drama. Presented in association with NEXA, his showcase is expected to draw major celebrity attention.

Meanwhile, Rahul Mishra, celebrated globally for his intricate craftsmanship, will bring his refined, detail-rich aesthetic to the runway, blending traditional artistry with contemporary storytelling.

Other standout names include Amit Aggarwal, known for his futuristic silhouettes, Bhumika Sharma with her vintage-inspired glamour, and labels like Satya Paul and Abraham & Thakore, who continue to shape India’s fashion narrative with their distinct design languages.

Spotlight on new voices

Beyond the big names, the platform continues to champion fresh talent. Under the GenNext initiative, emerging designers like Jubinav Chadha, Taarini Anand and Saim Ghani will debut their collections, bringing new energy and ideas to the runway.

Adding to this, curated student showcases under The Runway programme will give young designers a chance to present their work to industry insiders.