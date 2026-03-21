 Shanaya Kapoor To Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood Takes Over Lakmé Fashion Week Runway In Stunning Style
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Shanaya Kapoor To Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood Takes Over Lakmé Fashion Week Runway In Stunning Style

Day 3 of Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 saw Bollywood stars take over the runway in Mumbai. Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nimrat Kaur turned showstoppers for leading designers, each bringing distinct styles. The evening blended celebrity glamour with high fashion, making it one of the most talked-about showcases of the season.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
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Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, in partnership with FDCI, is in full swing, but Day 3 truly turned up the heat as Bollywood’s most stylish faces took charge of the runway. From head-turning couture to statement-making silhouettes, the day at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre felt less like a fashion show and more like a glamorous crossover of cinema and style.

Khushi Kapoor 

Walking for designer Aisha Rao, Khushi Kapoor delivered a jaw-dropping moment in a rich green lehenga set from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The outfit stood out for its intricate floral detailing, with a structured crop top and matching skirt working in perfect harmony. Skipping the dupatta, she donned a statement necklace to add just the right amount of drama.

Shanaya Kapoor 

Showstopper for Ritika Mirchandani, Shanaya Kapoor embraced a bold, cocktail-ready aesthetic. She walked the ramp in a black and silver ensemble featuring a thigh-high slit skirt paired with a plunging blouse. A cleverly draped dupatta transformed the outfit into a modern sari-inspired look. Statement earrings and rings added a stunning finish to her high-impact appearance.

Tamannaah Bhatia 

Owning the runway was also Tamannaah Bhatia for designer Bhumika Sharma’s collection Afterglow. Her showstopper outfit featured a structured corset adorned with the label’s signature Royal Bloom print, paired with a shimmering sequinned skirt and an intricately detailed dupatta. She elevated the look with a bold emerald choker layered with a delicate chain, adding a royal touch to the ensemble.

Nimrat Kaur 

Walking the ramp for label Jajaabor, Nimrat Kaur embraced contemporary elegance in a gold Jamdani-inspired corset, layered with a deconstructed cutwork jacket and styled with a draped skirt. The outfit beautifully blended tradition with contemporary design, making her one of the standout moments of the evening.

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