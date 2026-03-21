Shanaya Kapoor To Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood Takes Over Lakmé Fashion Week Runway In Stunning Style

Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, in partnership with FDCI, is in full swing, but Day 3 truly turned up the heat as Bollywood’s most stylish faces took charge of the runway. From head-turning couture to statement-making silhouettes, the day at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre felt less like a fashion show and more like a glamorous crossover of cinema and style.

Khushi Kapoor

Walking for designer Aisha Rao, Khushi Kapoor delivered a jaw-dropping moment in a rich green lehenga set from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The outfit stood out for its intricate floral detailing, with a structured crop top and matching skirt working in perfect harmony. Skipping the dupatta, she donned a statement necklace to add just the right amount of drama.

Shanaya Kapoor

Showstopper for Ritika Mirchandani, Shanaya Kapoor embraced a bold, cocktail-ready aesthetic. She walked the ramp in a black and silver ensemble featuring a thigh-high slit skirt paired with a plunging blouse. A cleverly draped dupatta transformed the outfit into a modern sari-inspired look. Statement earrings and rings added a stunning finish to her high-impact appearance.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Owning the runway was also Tamannaah Bhatia for designer Bhumika Sharma’s collection Afterglow. Her showstopper outfit featured a structured corset adorned with the label’s signature Royal Bloom print, paired with a shimmering sequinned skirt and an intricately detailed dupatta. She elevated the look with a bold emerald choker layered with a delicate chain, adding a royal touch to the ensemble.

Nimrat Kaur

Walking the ramp for label Jajaabor, Nimrat Kaur embraced contemporary elegance in a gold Jamdani-inspired corset, layered with a deconstructed cutwork jacket and styled with a draped skirt. The outfit beautifully blended tradition with contemporary design, making her one of the standout moments of the evening.