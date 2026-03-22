'Slay Queen': Disha Patani Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Risque Bejewelled Lehenga, Sets Internet On Fire

When it comes to turning heads, Disha Patani clearly knows the assignment, and Day 3 of Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 was proof. Owning the runway with confidence and undeniable glamour, the actress delivered a high-voltage fashion moment that instantly set social media buzzing.

Disha's boldest runway look

Walking as the showstopper for Indriya x Amit Aggarwal, Disha stepped out in a bold, statement-making lehenga that perfectly highlighted her sculpted frame. The ensemble featured a stunning black and silver palette, drenched in shimmering embellishments that caught the light with every step.

The blouse was the undeniable highlight. It was designed with a plunging neckline, an asymmetric sleeve detail and a completely backless silhouette that added a sultry edge. The lehenga skirt hugged her waist and hips before flaring out into a dramatic, voluminous structure.

Intricate rhinestone work and metallic detailing gave the outfit its dazzling, almost liquid-like finish. She styled the look with a sheer dupatta casually wrapped around her arms.

Disha dialled up the glamour with layered diamond necklaces that cascaded elegantly along her neckline, paired with a bold statement bracelet.

Her beauty look leaned into drama with smokey, kohl-rimmed eyes, bronzed cheeks and muted nude lips. Her hair, styled in a sleek middle-parted bun with soft curtain bangs, framed her face while keeping the focus on her outfit and jewellery.

Inside the collection

The showcase, titled Orizon, brought together the design language of sculptural couture and traditional jewellery craftsmanship. Conceptualised by Indriya in collaboration with Amit Aggarwal, the collection explored themes of transformation, moving from introspection to brilliance.

Blending heritage with innovation, the line reimagined classic elements like Polki jewellery through a modern lens. Rich textiles such as handwoven fabrics and Banarasi weaves were paired with contemporary silhouettes and signature mirrorwork, creating a striking dialogue between past and present.