Priyanka Chopra's Emerald-Diamond Choker Steals The Show At Bvlgari's Lavish Milan Gala

Priyanka Chopra at Bvlgari's Milan event | Image Courtesy: Patty Cardona

When it comes to owning the global red carpet, Priyanka Chopra knows exactly how to make an entrance, and her latest outing in Milan was no exception. At the glittering Bvlgari Eclettica High Jewellery Event, attended by stars like Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Liu Yifei and Jake Gyllenhaal, Priyanka grabbed eyeballs in a million-dollar look that's hard to miss.

Priyanka's bedazzling Milan look

For the gala night, Priyanka oozed chic elegance in a black gown that hugged her frame to perfection, highlighting her figure while maintaining an elongated flow. The ensemble featured a structured sweetheart neckline, a dramatic sculptural detail on one shoulder and a sweeping train that added red-carpet drama with every step.

While the gown made a strong statement, it was Priyanka’s Bvlgari jewellery that truly sealed the look. She opted for a dazzling diamond choker-style necklace featuring a vivid emerald centrepiece that instantly caught the eye. The striking green stone created a stunning contrast against the black gown, making the entire look feel richer and more luxurious.

She paired the necklace with coordinated earrings and statement rings, keeping the palette cohesive while allowing the emerald to remain the focal point.

Priyanka kept her beauty look refined to let the gown shine. Her makeup was luminous with dewy skin, defined eyes, shimmering eyes and a glossy nude lip. The actress rounded off her glam with a sleek, side-parted updo with a soft tendril framing her face, adding a hint of softness to the otherwise structured look.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in