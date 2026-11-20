‘Aapne Cover Se Hi Book Judge Kar Liya’: Salman Khan Hits Back At Maatrubhumi Trolls Over Length Trailer And AI-VFX Criticism | X/YouTube

Salman Khan hit back at trolls criticising Maatrubhumi. The actor addressed people who called the film’s trailer too long and claimed that it gave away the entire story. He also responded to those questioning the film’s VFX and alleging the use of AI. Reacting to the criticism, Salman asked, “Ye kaun log hain, ye kahan se aaye hain?”

Salman Khan Hits Back At People Calling Maatrubhumi Trailer Too Long

Salman addressed those who complained that the Maatrubhumi trailer was too long, saying, “Ye bahut lamba hai. Poori picture dikha di.” Hitting back at the criticism, the actor replied, “Nahi bhai, poori picture main aapko 4 December ko dikhaunga.” He further quoted the popular saying, “Never judge a book by its cover,” adding, “Aapne toh cover se hi book ko judge kar liya.”

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Salman urged people to be patient and watch the film before concluding that its trailer had revealed the entire story. He said, “Jab ye ulta padega toh kya hoga?” Questioning how viewers would analyse a two-and-a-half-hour film if they were already picking out points after watching the five-minute trailer multiple times, he added, “Aapko 5 minute ke trailer mein itni baar dekh ke points nikalne pade. Ab 2.5 ghante ki film mein kitni baar dekhoge picture aap?”

Salman Khan Questions Trolls Criticising Maatrubhumi's VFX And AI

Salman also called out people for focusing on the film’s VFX and alleged use of AI instead of its subject, which revolves around soldiers and their families. The actor said, “Humne ek picture banayi hai, uska naam sabko pata hai, Maatrubhumi. Ye hamare country ke jawanon par hai aur unki families par hai. Par us par gaur nahi karte ho aap, but VFX, AI... Ye kaun log hain, ye kahan se aaye hain? Kya ye AI specialists hain, VFX specialists hain?”

The Chad #SalmanKhan 🗿💥😂 Bhaijaan - Never judge a book by its cover, aapne toh cover se hi book ko judge kar liya or jab ye oltah pare gha toh aapka kaya hoga Media - Inshallah oltah pare gha haters ko https://t.co/toWix4n3u6 — Filmy_Duniya (@ayaanpanda1) November 20, 2026

When a media person asked him about the trolling surrounding Maatrubhumi, Salman said that he had no problem with people criticising him or his film if it helped them gain views, followers and money. He stated, “Agar meri film ki burai karne se aur meri burai karne se unke views aur followers badhte hain, woh famous hote hain aur woh un cheezon se paise kamate hain, then I'm more than happy with it. God bless them.”

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