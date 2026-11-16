'Deshbhakti Pe Sawal, How Disgusting': Qazi Touqeer's Brother Defends Him Amid 'Anti-National' Trolling, Threatens Legal Action

Qazi Touqeer's Brother Alleges AI Content Used To Defame Him | Instagram

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer has been facing backlash on social media after he was allegedly seen not dancing during Jasmine Sandlas' performance on the reality show's recent Diwali special episode. The singer performed some of her popular tracks from Dhurandhar, but several social media users criticised Qazi for not grooving to her songs, with some even questioning his patriotism.

Qazi Touseef Defends Brother Qazi Touqueer Amid Anti-National Trolls

Amid the controversy, Qazi's younger brother, Qazi Touseef, has come out in his defense, slamming those questioning the contestant's 'deshbhakti' and warning of possible legal action.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Touseef expressed his disappointment over the circulation of an alleged AI-generated video aimed at defaming and degrading his brother. He also revealed that his legal team had advised him to take action against those responsible.

“I can't even imagine log kis hadd tak gir sakte hain, niche kisam ke log hain. Do dinon se kuch circulate ho raha hai. There is one famous publication for our country, AI se banake, they have created something to defame and degrade Qazi. This is a bloody crime,” he said.

Check out the video:

Qazi Touseef Calls Trolls 'Disgusting'

Reacting to questions about his brother's patriotism, Touseef said, “Deshbhakti pe sawal, how disgusting is that?”

He also alleged that the controversy went beyond fake PR and manipulation, calling the circulation of such content a serious matter. “This is not even that. This is something very serious. This is really high time right now,” he added.

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Qazi Touseef Expresses Disappointment

Touseef further urged Qazi's supporters to increase their support for the contestant, claiming that those targeting him could go to any extent. He said that the love and support fans had shown Qazi so far needed to double or even triple amid the ongoing controversy.

Expressing his disappointment, he added that he was not making the video out of anger but because the situation had deeply hurt him.

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