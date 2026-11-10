'Wo Ek Sachha Hindustani Hai': Aasif Khan Defends Qazi Touqeer Amid 'Anti-National' Trolling Over Not Dancing On Jasmine Sandlas' Bigg Boss 20 Performance |

Former Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aasif Khan has come out in support of Qazi Touqeer amid anti-national trolling over his reaction to Jasmine Sandlas' performance during the show's recent Diwali celebration episode. Several social media users criticised Qazi for allegedly not dancing to the singer's songs, with some questioning his patriotism. Coming to his friend's defence, Aasif called him a "sacha Hindustani" (true Indian).

A user took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Qazi's reaction, writing, "Look at Qazi Touqeer! The guy who normally jumps around and dances over the smallest things suddenly froze like a statue. Everyone else was enjoying the music, but Qazi looked completely uncomfortable." The user further questioned, "What happened, Qazi? Did you suddenly forget how to dance, or does the fact that Dhurandhar is an anti-Pakistan film bother you that much?"

Jasmine Sandlas was singing a song from Dhurandhar, and the entire crowd was dancing. Even Tanmay Singh (ScoutOP), who rarely dances, couldn’t resist joining in. But look at Qazi Touqeer! The guy who normally jumps around and dances over the smallest things suddenly froze like a statue. Everyone else was enjoying the music, but Qazi looked completely uncomfortable. What happened, Qazi? Did you suddenly forget how to dance, or does the fact that Dhurandhar is an anti-Pakistan film bother you that much? 😂 https://t.co/0NiWgbRwXu — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) November 9, 2026

Reacting to the post, Aasif shared the user's tweet and penned a note defending Qazi. Recalling their time together inside the Bigg Boss house, Aasif said he could understand his friend's emotions as an artist. He wrote, "As an artist, I could relate to Qazi's emotions. BB mein use kareeb se jaana hai, humare beech chahe hazaar jhagde hue ho but I know his love for his country."

Aasif further explained that he saw nothing controversial in Qazi's reaction, adding that he viewed it from an artist's perspective. "Mujhe us reaction mein bas ek artist ko dusre artist ko stage par dekh kar apne khud ke sapne yaad aate dikhe," he wrote.

Urging people not to read too much into the moment, Aasif concluded, "Let's not give it a meaning it never had." He also extended his love and support to Qazi amid the ongoing criticism. So far, Qazi's team has not reacted to the allegations being made by the a few viewers on social media.

The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 release every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.