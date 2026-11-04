Bigg Boss 20's Aasif Khan Defends Love Gill & Scout OP’s Bond: 'There Was Nothing Beyond A Brother-Sister Bond' | FPJ Exclusive | File photo

The much-discussed equation between Bigg Boss 20 contestants Love Gill and Scout OP has become one of the talking points of the season. While the two have repeatedly maintained that they share a brother-sister bond, their growing closeness inside the house, including their physical proximity and affectionate moments, has raised eyebrows among viewers. The controversy intensified after Scout OP was seen writing on the grass inside the Bigg Boss house that he was developing feelings for Love and that he was missing his girlfriend, Kashvi Hiranandani, a little less since entering the show. The situation took another turn when Kashvi entered the Weekend Ka Vaar episode recently and confronted Scout and Love over their behaviour, questioning the nature of their equation and expressing her displeasure.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aasif Khan, who has recently been evicted from the show, reacted to the controversy. While Aasif admitted that he was unaware of the entire grass-writing incident, he maintained that he never sensed anything beyond a brother-sister relationship between Love and Scout during his time inside the house. He also shared his perspective on how he would have handled a similar situation involving his wife, Zeba Khan.

Reacting to the episode where Scout was seen writing about developing feelings for Love and missing his girlfriend Kashvi a little less, Aasif said that he was not aware of the incident and would have to watch the episode to understand what had transpired. He said, “When Kashvi said, ‘How can you compare me with Love?’, I asked Scout, ‘Did you actually compare them?’ He told me that he had only said that the comfort he used to experience outside the house was something he was also experiencing with Love inside the house.”

Aasif went on to defend Love and Scout’s equation, saying that during the two months he spent inside the house, he genuinely never felt that there was anything romantic between the two. He said, “I don’t know about this incident. I will watch it now and find out what exactly happened. But even after watching them for two months, I never felt, from any angle, that there was anything between them beyond a brother-sister relationship. I genuinely never felt that way. I didn’t feel that way about myself either, because I shared the same equation with Love. So, their equation was also the same. It was like the kind of relationship a brother and sister share."

Aasif further added, "Now, I had no idea how it was looking from the outside. For instance, if I am sitting with someone and doing something that might upset my wife Zeba, then I am responsible for it, not the other person. The third person is not responsible. Zeba has every right to question me but she does not have the right to question the other person. I am not a child. So, my point is that if I were in that situation, I would handle it this way. I would tell Zeba the same thing: whatever you have to say, tell me. You don’t have the right to question a third person. After all, she is also a girl.”