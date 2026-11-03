‘Threat De Rahe Hain’: Bigg Boss 20 Fame Aasif Khan Slams Trolls Abusing Wife Zeba Over Viral Love Gill Hug Video - FPJ Exclusive |

Bigg Boss 20's recently eliminated contestant Aasif Khan opened up about how his equation with Love Gill was portrayed on the show, particularly after a video of the two hugging went viral. The actor also revealed how his wife, Zeba Khan, reacted to the video and addressed the abuse and threats she received from trolls following her clarification on the matter.

Recalling how he and his wife reacted after coming across the viral hugging video with Love, Aasif told Free Press Journal, "Ye to expected hi nahi tha." He further shared, "Ye to Zeba ne kal raat mein baat karte karte bola, 'Are tumko pata hai, ye bhi hua.' Maine kaha, 'Kya hua tha?' Phir dikhaya ki dekho ye video." Aasif revealed that both he and Zeba burst into laughter after watching the viral clip.

He then recalled asking his wife how she had reacted to the video. Aasif said that Zeba showed him the post she had shared in response to the controversy. Praising her maturity, the actor said, "Mujhe bahut khushi hui ki itni mature hai meri wife, usne itna maturely har ek situation ko kaise handle kiya."

However, Aasif revealed that his wife began receiving abusive messages and threats after issuing her clarification. He said, "Usne apna DM dikhaya, ladke mujhe aisa DM kar rahe hain, threat de rahe hain, gaali de rahe hain." He further pointed out the irony of people criticising him for raising his voice at Love while targeting his wife with abusive messages. He added, "Meri behen ko gaali de rahe hain DM mein ja ke."

Calling out the trolls, Aasif suggested that people should look at themselves before pointing out shortcomings in others. He also clarified that he had raised his voice at Love only because he was suffering from a sore throat that day and believed his voice might not have been clear. The actor further maintained that he had never used abusive language against women inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.