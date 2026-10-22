Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan's Wife Zeba Shares Medical Reports After Heart Attack Claims Face Backlash, Says 'He Had A Massive One At 34'

Actor Aasif Khan’s wife, Zeba, shared his medical reports to address allegations and criticism surrounding the actor’s health, revealing that he suffered a massive heart attack at the age of 34. In an emotional statement on Thursday (October 22), she recalled his treatment, including an ICU stay and a stent procedure, and explained why he had initially described his condition as GERD.

Zeba shared a throwback photograph of Aasif from the hospital along with a lengthy note explaining why she had decided to speak publicly about his health. She said she had remained silent in the hope that the controversy would settle down, but the accusations and abuse directed at her husband and family eventually prompted her to share medical documents.

"I stayed silent, hoping time would heal the hurt and people would move on. But the accusations and negativity directed at my husband and our family have made it impossible to stay quiet any longer. Having witnessed Aasif’s pain firsthand, I feel I owe it to him and our family to share the truth. Yes, Aasif had a heart attack. A massive one. At just 34," she wrote.

"It breaks my heart that I now have to share his medical reports just to prove what he went through was real. I never imagined something so personal would have to be made public for people to believe him," Zeba added.

Why Aasif Khan Initially Said He Had GERD

Zeba also addressed why Aasif had initially said he was suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) rather than a heart attack.

"When Aasif initially said it was GERD and not a heart attack, it was out of fear. He worried that a serious health condition could cost him the projects he had worked hard for and close doors to future opportunities. In an industry where opportunities are uncertain, especially without backing, that fear was real," she wrote.

Aasif's wife added, "I will never forget being told his main coronary artery was completely blocked, the ICU, the stent, or holding my husband as he cried, afraid of losing the future he had dreamed of. Aasif had already lost his father to a heart attack as a child. Surviving one himself brought back that heartbreak and the fear of leaving his own family behind."

Zeba further expressed her disappointment over the way Aasif’s health became a subject of ridicule, saying that the family had faced serious online abuse, including death threats against the actor and rape threats against the family.

Addressing the larger issue of behaviour on reality television, Zeba questioned whether disagreements on an entertainment show justified personal attacks and threats against contestants and their families.

Bigg Boss 20 Controversy: What Happened Between Aasif Khan And Qazi Touqeer?

Bewkoof ka dusara name Asif hai jo faltu me hyper hota hai. Qazi ne ky dhoyaa but kal majja aa gaya boss 👏 #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/I1ALyTPuYe — QAZI Fanboy Dhiraj (@BbMafiya) October 22, 2026

The controversy follows a heated argument between Aasif and Qazi Touqeer on Bigg Boss 20. The dispute reportedly began after Qazi jokingly said, "Mujhe dil ka daura aa raha hai" (I am having a heart attack). Although Qazi maintained that the remark was a self-deprecating joke and was not aimed at Aasif’s medical history, it was perceived as offensive.

Qazi reportedly tried to clarify his intention and apologised repeatedly, even swearing on his mother to convey his sincerity. However, the argument continued and allegedly turned physical when Aasif headbutted Qazi.