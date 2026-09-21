Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan's Wife Zeba Defends Him Amid Viral Love Gill Hug Videos, Says 'Our Relationship Is Secure'

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aasif Khan has found himself at the centre of social media discussions after videos of him hugging fellow contestant Love Gill went viral. The clips sparked speculation about their equation and led some social media users to question Aasif’s marriage.

Amid the growing chatter, Aasif’s wife Zeba has now addressed the speculation and defended their relationship. She urged viewers not to form opinions about their marriage or Aasif’s personality based on short clips circulating online.

Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba reacts to viral videos

Aasif, who is known for his work in Panchayat, has been grabbing attention during his stint on Bigg Boss 20. Videos showing him sharing warm moments and hugging Love Gill recently surfaced on social media, prompting different interpretations from viewers.

Zeba has now asked fans to look at the contestant’s complete journey instead of relying on isolated moments.

She wrote, “Enough is enough. As Aasif’s wife, I feel it’s important to speak from my heart and with complete clarity.”

Addressing the conversations around their marriage, Zeba said that different narratives were being created based on selected moments from the reality show. She urged viewers to watch the 24/7 live feed to understand Aasif better.

Why is Love Gill always so touchy with Asif????



FGS, he has a wife! It’s getting so weird and awkward to watch 😭#biggboss20 #bb20 pic.twitter.com/Rz0o1rppLW — ashi (@ashitastic) September 21, 2026

She wrote, “Everyone is trying to create a different narrative about Aasif. I’m talking about things that are based on his moments on the show, which are raising questions about our marriage.”

Zeba further urged viewers, “Please pay attention to the 24/7 live feed, not the clips that are going viral on social media.”

‘Don’t make a game out of judging someone’s marriage’

Zeba also highlighted that Aasif has spoken about her, their relationship and their life together during his time inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. According to her, watching his overall journey would provide a better understanding of his personality than viewing individual viral clips.

She also reminded viewers that every contestant enters the Bigg Boss house with their own strategy and game. While fans can discuss the contestants’ actions, she asked them not to turn speculation about a contestant’s marriage into part of the game.

She wrote, “Everyone inside the house is playing their own game. Let them play. But don’t make a game out of judging someone’s marriage or character.”

Zeba concluded by asking viewers to focus on Aasif’s journey on the show and support him based on who he is.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 airs daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.