Video: Varun Dhawan Shares Father David Dhawan’s Reaction To Salman Khan's Anti-Trolling Rant On Bigg Boss 20

Varun Dhawan Reacts to Salman Khan Defending Him on Bigg Boss |

Actor Varun Dhawan reacted to Salman Khan ’s strong stand against trolling celebrities over their appearance, and he had some support from his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, too. The Bawaal actor shared a glimpse of his father watching Salman’s comments on Bigg Boss 20, showing just how much the message resonated with them.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman addressed the constant scrutiny that celebrities face over their looks and appearance. While speaking about the trolling aimed at Varun and Sohail Khan , the superstar differentiated between genuine concern for someone’s health and mocking them for their appearance.

“Showing concern that bhai, you look unwell, you have lost weight, is different. But mocking Sohail and Varun over their looks? That is wrong,” Salman said.

Varun, who has himself faced comments about his appearance on social media, appeared to appreciate Salman calling out such behaviour. On Sunday, the actor shared a video of David watching the episode and reacting to Salman’s remarks. Varun added a clapping emoji to the post as his father watched the Bigg Boss host speak about the issue.

LATEST - Varun Dhawan’s Instagram Story.



David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan watching #BiggBoss20 as Bhai opened his T shirt.



Bhai also spoke about Varun Dhawan on the show Varun & his family faced body shaming and trolling.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/LoATK8Jm5s — Sohail. (@BeingSohail__) September 20, 2026

Salman’s comments came as he spoke about how quickly celebrities become targets online. He also addressed the intrusive manner in which some photographers click celebrities, particularly women, and publish photographs taken from uncomfortable angles.

SALMAN KHAN took his T-shirt off on live telecast of #BiggBoss20 and silenced the so called trollers in his own style.

60 yrs old and still carrying a physique most can only dream of.



The OG Fitness Icon for a reason.#SalmanKhan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E84uGCJrdR — Pαѕнα (@ibeingxpasha_) September 19, 2026

During the conversation, Salman mentioned Saiee Manjrekar, Neha Dhupia and his niece while highlighting the issue. He recalled seeing Saiee appear uncomfortable when she was photographed in such a manner and also remembered Neha objecting to similar pictures.

“And what did the caption say? Guess who it is. Who are they to do this?” he asked.

Salman further urged women who are uncomfortable with such photographs to speak up and confront photographers. He pointed out that such incidents happen “all the time at every function”.

For Varun, the moment comes as he continues to face public discussion around his appearance and upcoming projects. On the work front, he will next be seen in Bhediya 2. He is also reportedly attached to a horror film backed by Aditya Chopra’s production house.

Meanwhile, Salman is set to star alongside Nayanthara in Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Monster.