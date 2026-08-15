'No Ozempic...': Sohail Khan, 55, Breaks Silence On Sudden Weight Loss After Alliance Party Photos Spark Health Concerns

Sohail Khan Denies Ozempic Use, Reveals Reason Behind Weight Loss | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Sohail Khan has addressed concerns surrounding his sudden weight loss after photos and videos of him from The Alliance party surfaced online. His noticeably slimmer appearance sparked health concerns among fans and also led to memes and speculation about his transformation.

Sohail Khan Reveals Reason Behind Weight Loss

The 55-year-old actor's transformation quickly became a talking point on social media, with several users commenting on his appearance and questioning the reason behind his drastic weight loss.

'A Stomach Bug Added...'

Responding to the speculation, Sohail clarified that he had not used Ozempic for weight loss. He told Hindustan Times that he felt a bit claustrophobic during the first few days after entering The Alliance as a wildcard contestant, as it was his first time participating in a reality show.

"A stomach bug added to that in the first week itself of entering the house. I must tell you, the love and concern, not only about my health, but at any given time by contestants, made me stay in for five weeks, though I was unwell in the first itself," he added.

'No Ozempic...'

Sohail shared that his illness also forced him to watch what he ate so he could continue participating in the show’s challenges. He said he 'just needed to control' what he was eating because he wanted to take part in the challenges and stay with the new family and friends he made on the show until the last day, and now, for a lifetime.

"So no Ozempic, no fat burners, I’m only taking pure and loads of love and affection from everyone," concluded Khan.

During the show, when Salman Khan entered to support Sohail in The Alliance, he revealed that Sohail had earlier lost 12 kg.