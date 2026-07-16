'I Was Sexually Harassed': Sohail Khan Reveals He Hid Painful Childhood Trauma For Years Before Confiding In Father Salim Khan- VIDEO |

In the latest episode of Prime Video's Alliance, Sohail Khan opened up about a deeply personal chapter from his childhood, revealing that he was sexually harassed at a young age. While discussing bullying with his co-contestants, the actor shared that he often checks with his sons to ensure they are never going through a similar experience. "Because ye (bullying) mere sath hua hai," Sohail said, before adding, "In fact, I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young."

The veteran actor revealed that he carried the trauma in silence for years. "I kept that within me for years," he said, adding that he only confided in his father, Salim Khan, after becoming an adult. "When I became an adult, I went and confided in my father. Today him, 'Daddy ye mere sath hua tha.'"

Sohail Khan opens up about surviving childhood sexual harassment. He held onto the trauma and shame for years before confiding in his father.

Speaking out takes real courage and highlights an important truth: it is never the victim’s fault. Respect to him for sharing. 💔… — SatyavadiLadki (@SatyavadiLadki) July 16, 2026

Reacting to Sohail's revelation, Salim Khan asked why he had kept it a secret for so many years. Sohail replied, "I was so embarrassed to say it." He admitted that although he knew he was not at fault, he still carried a sense of shame and never spoke about it.

Reflecting on how the experience shaped him as a father, Sohail shared, "So I just keep on telling my children ki kuch bhi ho jaye...(tell me)." His fellow contestants Arslan Goni, Aly Goni, Agu Stanley, Nikhil Chinapa, and Ruhee Dosani applauded him for his courage in speaking openly about his childhood trauma.

Sohail Khan entered Prime Video's Alliance as the first wildcard contestant and has emerged as one of the show's strongest emotional anchors. His journey took an interesting turn with the entry of his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, who joined the game despite their divorce in 2022. Married in 1998, the former couple share two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, and have continued to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship. On the show, Sohail revealed that both their sons currently live with him, while Seema visits their home three times a week and even still has a key to the house. He also shared that their elder son, Nirvaan, is rooting for him to win the show, while Yohan has been cheering for Seema. Despite being competitors, Sohail and Seema have consistently supported each other in the game, with Seema helping him navigate strategies and repeatedly calling him her "only ally."

The new episodes of Alliance release every day at 12 pm only on Prime Video.