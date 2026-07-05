Salim Khan Went Into 'Semi-Coma' During Recent Health Scare, Reveals Emotional Sohail Khan: 'Doctor Said You Might Lose Him'- VIDEO

Sohail Khan Opens Up on Salim Khan's Critical Health Scare | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Sohail Khan, brother of Salman Khan, who recently entered the reality show The Alliance as a wildcard contestant, opened up about a frightening health scare involving his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Recalling the emotional ordeal, Sohail revealed that he feared losing his father after he was hospitalised a few weeks ago.

Earlier this year, Salim was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17 and was discharged after nearly a month of treatment.

Sohail Khan Says Doctors Warned Family They Might Lose Salim Khan

Speaking candidly, Sohail shared that Salim's condition had become critical and that he even slipped into a semi-coma during his hospital stay. Recalling the emotional ordeal, the actor said he now spends most of his time with his parents because he believes that time is the most valuable gift one can give a loved one.

He added, "Actually, I fear. When my father got unwell a couple of weeks back and he was hospitalised, he went into a semi-coma and I was staying with him in the hospital. My heart sank. And doctor said you might lose him. My father and mother are someone very dear to me. Agar daddy ko kuch ho gaya toh, I don't know how I'll operate. For me, my parents are my life, my everything.

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What Did Doctors Say About Salim Khan?

Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating Salim, shared that his blood pressure levels were 'high' when he was admitted to the hospital and was also experiencing some 'jerks.'

The doctor added, "We needed to carry out investigations, and we performed a minor procedure. The procedure performed was a DCA by a neurosurgeon and been accomplished successfully. Woh aaye toh fully conscious aur fit lag rahe the. Thoda sa brain haemorrhage hua tha, jise humne tackle kar diya. Uske liye kisi surgery ki zarurat nahi hai."

Salim had made a public appearance on Eid 2026 at his Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments.

Seated in a wheelchair, he joined his son Salman Khan to wave at the large crowd of fans gathered outside their sea-facing Bandra home, marking his return to the public eye following hospitalisation.