'Ghoom Ke Chamat Maaro': Salman Khan Loses His Cool Over Paparazzi Clicking 'Disgusting' Back-Shots Of Actresses – VIDEO

Salman Khan Slams Paparazzi for Taking Inappropriate Shots Of Actresses | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan did not hold back during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar. From hitting back at trolls over comments about his baldness and appearance to calling out those who body-shamed his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif, the actor also turned his attention to paparazzi for clicking inappropriate back-shots of actresses. Salman appeared to be in a particularly outspoken mood as he addressed several issues during the episode.

Salman Khan Calls Out Paparazzi Over 'Disgusting' Back-Shots

While speaking to the contestants, Salman called out the growing trend of paparazzi clicking women from angles they may not be comfortable with. He explained how photographers often position themselves to capture shots while actresses are getting out of or entering their cars.

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"Ek taangon ka shot mil jaye, and one from behind, jo shot lete hain, which none of the heroines or girls like," Salman said.

He went on to recall seeing actress Saiee Manjrekar, with whom he worked in Dabangg 3, appearing uncomfortable with such photography. He also mentioned Neha Dhupia and his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, saying that Alizeh had been photographed from behind while walking.

'Ghoom Ke Chamat Maaro'

"Woh kaun log hain? I am saying this to all the girls who don't like this: jahan aisa hua, ghoom ke chamat maaro,” Salman said, urging women who are uncomfortable with such photographs to stand up for themselves.

Calling the practice “disgusting,” Salman questioned the mentality of photographers who repeatedly take such pictures at public events and functions.

He further said that while some women may not mind such photographs, many actresses he knows, including married women and mothers, have never been comfortable with them and continue to dislike the practice.