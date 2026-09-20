'He Criticised My Body...': Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Calls Salman Khan 'Hypocritical' After His Shirtless Moment

Photo Via Instagram

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat, who participated in the seventh season of the reality show, recently called out host Salman Khan following his shirtless moment in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman lost his temper over the constant trolling and removed his hat and shirt to hit back at trolls who had been commenting on his age, haircut and weight.

Sofia Hayat Calls Salman Khan 'Hypocritical' After Shirtless Moment

While social media users showered him with praise for his response, Sofia had a different take, recalling the remarks Salman had made about her body during her time on the show.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sofia re-shared a video of Salman Khan’s shirtless moment and wrote on Sunday, September 20, "SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauhar (Khan) her body was good. Argh."

Check it out:

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Salman Khan Takes Stand For Katrina Kaif Amid Body-Shaming

Salman also addressed the constant body-shaming, age-shaming and intrusive paparazzi behaviour faced by celebrities, particularly women after pregnancy. His remarks came amid the ongoing buzz around his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif being body-shamed over her post-pregnancy appearance at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations, where she was spotted with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal.

So it was all about #KatrinaKaif’s recent trolling on her looks😭🔥



He always protects her no matter what😭#BiggBoss20 #Bb20 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lginhYjfDV — 𝑴 𝑨 𝑯 𝑬 𝑬 𝑵 ✨ (@HeyStalker__3) September 19, 2026

Salman questioned why people feel the need to troll women after they become pregnant. “Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant?” he asked.

He went on to point out that women naturally gain weight during pregnancy and said they should be given time to spend with their families rather than being judged for their physical appearance. "Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight. Jab woh picture mein wapas aa jayengi, woh fit aa jayengi," he said.