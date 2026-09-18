Hrithik Roshan Likes Instagram Post Defending Katrina Kaif Amid Trolling Over Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain

Hrithik Roshan supports Katrina Kaif |

Actor Hrithik Roshan has seemingly shown his support for Katrina Kaif amid the social media trolling she has been facing over her post-pregnancy weight. He recently liked an Instagram post by author Harshveer Jain, whose page Storysellercomics shared a strong message calling out those body-shaming the actress. The post recalled the author’s teenage crush on Katrina and his admiration for her films before addressing the recent trolling surrounding her appearance.

It read, “I crushed on Katrina Kaif all my teenage. Travelled inter-state to catch a glimpse. Kept newspaper cutouts and movie posters, some even in my wallet. Watched movies because she was casted. And now when a troll says she's finished because she put on post-pregnancy weight, I can only pity that troll.”

It further read, “Because these trolls are either young teens or grown men. If they are young teens, I pity them because they hate women so much that instead of crushing on a woman who's currently age-appropriate for them, they are choosing to hate on someone who, quite possibly, their uncles crushed on. They are stuck in the 2000s. Pretty sad. But still less sad than if they are a grown man.”

The caption accompanying the post said, “Not stating the obvious. Some people don't have empathy for others. They won't understand that her life is none of their business. They really think it is. But they have empathy for their own self, and hopefully want to improve. Hoping to reach out to them.”

Hrithik’s like on the post has now caught attention, particularly as he and Katrina share a long-standing friendship. The two have also worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Siddharth Anand’s Bang Bang! (2014).

Katrina Kaif trolled

Katrina was recently spotted with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal at the Ambanis’ Ganpati celebration. The actress, who welcomed her first child in November last year, has faced comments about her weight on social media following her pregnancy.

This is not the first time Katrina has been subjected to body-shaming online. A few weeks ago, she was similarly trolled after being spotted at filmmaker Kuku Kohli’s funeral.

Katrina has so far not publicly responded to the trolling.