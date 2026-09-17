‘This Isn’t Just About Katrina’: Television Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Comes Out In Support Of Katrina Kaif, Calls Out Postpartum Body-Shaming | Instagram

Sonarika Bhadoria, best known for portraying Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, has spoken out against the online scrutiny of postpartum bodies amid the trolling faced by Katrina Kaif. While Sonarika did not name Katrina in her post, she wrote, “This isn’t just about Katrina. It’s about every mother judged while her body is still healing.” She also reminded women, “You are a mother. You are powerful. You are worthy.”

Responding to those who comment on postpartum bodies, Sonarika wrote, “Her body grew, carried and delivered a human being. It doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for what it looks like afterwards.” She further said women do not need to “shrink, change, or apologise” for what it took to bring another human being into the world. She added, “Your postpartum body is not your shame, it is your story, your strength, your proof.”

In a detailed Instagram note, Sonarika urged people to be kinder towards postpartum mothers, calling it “deeply cruel” to scrutinise a woman’s body after childbirth. She highlighted changes such as stretch marks, a softer stomach, changes in breasts, hair loss and tiredness, while pointing out that people often overlook the physical and emotional toll of pregnancy and motherhood.

Sonarika also stressed that a postpartum body is “not a failed version of a woman’s old body” and urged people to think twice before commenting on someone’s weight or appearance. She wrote, "You are simple carrying proof of a chapter that cost you more than anyone will ever fully understand." Addressing mothers going through the postpartum phase, she wrote that their bodies are “not ruined” and concluded by hoping society stops teaching women to hate the bodies that carried their children and instead learns to show them compassion.

Katrina Kaif was lately trolled after appearance at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia in Mumbai, where she arrived with husband Vicky Kaushal. It was one of her first major public appearances in months following the birth of their first child in November 2025.