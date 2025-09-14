 Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Announces Pregnancy With Husband Vikas Parashar After 1.6 Years Of Marriage: 'Our Greatest Adventure'
Sonarika Bhadoria, best known for portraying Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, has announced her pregnancy with husband, businessman Vikas Parashar, a year after their wedding. The couple tied the knot in February 2024 at Nahargarh Palace, Ranthambore. On September 14, Sonarika shared Instagram photos flaunting her baby bump, twinning with Vikas, captioned, "Our greatest adventure yet."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sonarika Bhadoria, best known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, has announced her pregnancy with husband, businessman Vikas Parashar, after a year of marriage. The duo tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Nahargarh Palace in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, in February 2024.

Sonarika Bhadoria Announces Pregnancy With Vikas Parashar

On Sunday, September 14, Sonarika shared photos on her Instagram handle, flaunting her baby bump in a white lace bodycon dress while twinning with Vikas. She captioned the post, "Our greatest adventure yet."

Check out the photos:

'Didi pant bahut loose hai': 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev' actress Sonarika Bhadoria gets body-shamed...
article-image

Sonarika Bhadoria On Marriage With Vikas Parashar

Sonali revealed that before marrying Vikas in 2024, they were in a relationship for nine years. Speaking to ETimes after her marriage, she said, "We keep talking about this very often so that it doesn't feel like we're married. Abhi tak woh feeling hi nahi aarahi hai. I think it's not hit us as yet we've also been together for so long now."

"And the other day I went to dinner at my maasi's place and my maasa ji said that 'Tum logon ko dekh lagta hi nahi hai tum shaadi shuda couple ho.' I'm happy and I just hope that sort of keeps on going on forever," she added.

Sonarika met Vikas, who happened to be her brother's friend, at a gym, and things just took off from there.

Post-wedding, Sonarika took a sabbatical from her professional life and was seen away from TV projects.

Sonarika has also been a part of films including Jadoogadu, Speedunnodu, Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam, and Indrajith, among others.

