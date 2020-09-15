'Didi pant bahut loose hai': 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev' actress Sonarika Bhadoria gets body-shamed for latest Instagram pics

Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria, popularly known for her role as Goddess Parvati in the mythological tele-series 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev', recently got brutally trolled for her pictures.

The 'Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali' actress had taken to her Instagram to share some sizzling pictures of herself, wearing a crop top. In the pictures, Sonarika is seen posing in a red off-the-shoulder, ruffle trim crop top with a plunging neckline. She paired her top with a low-waist boyfriend fit jeans and a golden choker around her neck. As for the make-up, the actress opted for a bold red lip with a wing liner and mascara clad lashes.

Check out the pictures here: