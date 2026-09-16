Katrina Kaif’s ‘Before & After Pics’ Go Viral After Ambani’s Ganpati Bash Appearance; Netizens Divided Over Body-Shaming Trolls |

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently made a much-awaited public appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai. The couple, who have largely stayed away from the paparazzi in recent months, stepped out together for the festive occasion, giving fans a glimpse of their post-parenthood life.

While their appearance together was warmly received by many, Katrina soon became the subject of intense discussion online, with social media users circulating her old pictures and comparing them with her recent appearance.

WATCH VIDEO:

Katrina looked elegant in an olive-green flared Anarkali that fell gracefully around her silhouette. She paired the outfit with a heavily embroidered dupatta featuring Rajasthani-inspired mirror work, colourful thread detailing and delicate tassels. Her traditional yet understated look complemented the festive setting.

However, it was her post-pregnancy body that became the focus of several online conversations. Katrina, who welcomed her first child, son Vian, with Vicky Kaushal on November 7, 2025, appeared visibly different from some of her pre-pregnancy pictures. Several social media users began sharing her old photographs alongside recent ones, with some resorting to body-shaming comments and questioning her physical transformation.

At the same time, many users pushed back against the comparisons, pointing out that a woman’s body can naturally change significantly during pregnancy and after childbirth. They also questioned the need to compare a new mother’s body with how she looked before pregnancy.

Mom influencer Tarini Peshawaria also called out the trolling in a post on Instagram. She criticised those commenting on Katrina’s appearance and highlighted the importance of understanding the physical changes women can experience after giving birth.

Peshawaria praised Katrina for appearing comfortable in her post-pregnancy body rather than seemingly rushing to return to her pre-pregnancy appearance. She wrote, “Katrina could have the finest fitness trainers for her, but the fact that she did not choose that is healing a lot of other women who go major body transformations after giving a birth.”

The conversation around Katrina’s appearance has once again brought attention to the unrealistic expectations often placed on celebrity mothers to quickly “bounce back” after childbirth. While celebrities are frequently expected to maintain a certain appearance, pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum recovery are deeply personal experiences, and bodies can change in ways that cannot be measured through before-and-after photographs.