WATCH: Shilpa Shetty Beats Dhol In Traditional Maharashtrian Style Nauvari Saree During Ganesh Visarjan At Her Home

Shilpa Shetty Beats Dhol In Traditional Maharashtrian Style Nauvari Saree During Ganesh Visarjan At Her Home |

Shilpa Shetty Kundra once again celebrated Ganpati with her trademark enthusiasm and infectious energy. The actress was seen dancing to the beats of the dhol and even trying her hand at beating the drums during the Ganpati Visarjan at her Mumbai residence on Tuesday, September 15.

Shilpa, who has been bringing Bappa home with her family for several years, stepped out for the visarjan procession along with her husband Raj Kundra, children Viaan and Samisha, sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty. Videos from the celebrations have surfaced on social media, giving a glimpse of the family’s festive farewell to Lord Ganesha

In one of the videos shared by a celebrity photographer, Shilpa can be seen dancing enthusiastically as the dhol-tasha beats fill the air. Raj soon joined her, matching her energy as the couple grooved together during the procession. In another video, Shilpa was seen beating the dhol and bands herself, completely immersed in the festive spirit.

For the occasion, Shilpa embraced the traditional Maharashtrian look in a vibrant yellow and pink Nauvari saree, paired with a matching yellow blouse. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and a Maharashtrian-style bindi, adding to the festive charm. Daughter Samisha also looked adorable in a traditional Nauvari saree as she accompanied her mother for the celebrations.

Shamita Shetty and Sunanda Shetty were also seen joining the family as they bid an emotional farewell to Bappa.

Known for celebrating Indian festivals with great enthusiasm, Shilpa once again made the Ganpati Visarjan a lively family affair. From dancing to the dhol beats to personally joining the drummers, the actress was clearly in the mood to celebrate as she said goodbye to Lord Ganesha until next year.