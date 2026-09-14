Lalbaugcha Raja 2026: What’s Inside 3D Exclusive Invitation For Mumbai’s Most Worshipped Bappa |

Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja has once again become the centre of attention as devotees eagerly await Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. After the much-awaited first look of Bappa was unveiled on September 11, several videos showcasing the idol, the elaborate décor outside the pandal and the iconic Lalbaug lanes have been making rounds on social media.

Now, another unique aspect of this year’s celebrations has caught the internet’s attention — the exclusive invitation card being sent to dignitaries.

A video shared by a social media user offers a sneak peek into the specially designed invitation. Unlike a conventional flat invitation card, this one comes in a box-shaped format and features a striking 3D representation of Lalbaugcha Rajase seated inside.

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The three-dimensional Bappa becomes the centrepiece of the invitation, giving it a grand and premium look. Behind the idol, the invitation carries the details of the Ganeshotsav celebrations, making the entire piece look more like a keepsake than a regular invite.

The elaborate invitation reflects the grandeur associated with Lalbaugcha Raja, which is celebrating its 93rd Ganeshotsav this year. The mandal will celebrate Ganeshotsav from September 14 to September 25, with the first look already creating massive buzz among devotees.

The 2026 first look itself features an elaborate silver-themed darbar, while the entrance has been designed with a replica inspired by the famous Meenakshi Temple, adding to the visual grandeur of the pandal.

Planning Your Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan?

For devotees planning to visit Bappa this year, the waiting time can vary considerably depending on the day, timing and type of darshan. Mukh Darshan is generally the quicker option, while Charan Sparsh, also popularly known as the Navsachi line, can involve a much longer wait. During peak periods, devotees may spend several hours in queues.

If you want to avoid the biggest crowds, weekday mornings and early hours are generally a better option than weekends and evenings. Recent 2026 guides indicate that general darshan typically begins around 5 AM, while Mukh Darshan and Charan Sparsh queues generally open around 6 AM, although timings can change depending on crowd management.