Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: गणेश चतुर्थीच्या शुभेच्छा! Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Send To Your Friends And Family On WhatsApp |

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated today, September 14, with devotees welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes and pandals with prayers, devotion and joy. Here are 25 short and heartfelt Marathi wishes you can share with your friends, family and loved ones to spread the festive spirit.