Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan 2026: How Much Time It Takes, How To Reach & When To Go To Avoid Rush |

For lakhs of devotees, visiting Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganeshotsav is an annual tradition. But with massive crowds gathering in Lalbaug, planning your visit in advance can make a big difference. The 93rd edition of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from September 14 to September 25, 2026, and devotees can choose between Mukh Darshan and the much longer Charan Sparsh/Navsachi line.

How Much Time Does Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan Take?

There is no fixed waiting time as it depends heavily on the day, time, crowd and queue you choose. Mukh Darshan is generally the quicker option, while Charan Sparsh, also known as the Navsachi line, can take considerably longer. Recent guides note that devotees may spend several hours in queues, with the Charan Sparsh line sometimes taking most of the day.

During peak periods, especially weekends, evenings and the final days of Ganeshotsav, the wait can become significantly longer. So, if you are specifically planning Charan Sparsh, it is best to keep a large part of your day free.

When Should You Visit To Avoid The Rush?

If you want to minimise your waiting time, weekday mornings are generally a better bet than weekends and evenings. Early morning visits, particularly around the time queues open, can be more manageable. Recent reporting says general darshan typically begins around 5 AM, while Mukh Darshan and Charan Sparsh queues generally open around 6 AM, though timings can change depending on crowd management.

Avoid Saturday and Sunday evenings if possible, as these are among the busiest periods.

How To Reach Lalbaugcha Raja?

For Central Railway commuters, Chinchpokli and Currey Road are among the closest stations, each roughly a 10-minute walk from the pandal. Byculla is also an option, while those travelling on the Western Line can get down at Lower Parel and take a cab or auto. Cotton Green is another option for Harbour Line commuters.

You can also travel via Dadar and continue towards Lalbaug by local transport. If travelling by car or cab, expect heavy traffic, diversions and parking restrictions around the festival area.

Things To Keep In Mind

Wear comfortable footwear, carry only essentials and avoid large bags or valuables. Most importantly, be prepared for long periods of standing and walking, particularly if you choose Charan Sparsh.

For the latest queue arrangements, devotees should check the official Lalbaugcha Raja updates before leaving, as timings and crowd-management plans can change during the festival.