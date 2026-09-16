Sara Tendulkar's Stunning Saree Look For 'Ganpu Season' Costs ₹1.45 Lakh | Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | September 16, 2026
Sara Tendulkar looked absolutely stunning in this elegant Ganeshotsav look, radiating timeless festive glamour. She draped Ritu Kumar’s striking turquoise Agora Jasmine saree worth ₹1.45 lakh.
The saree’s rich floral motifs and ornate borders added a regal, traditional touch to her festive ensemble, she paired it with the matching unstitched blouse, letting the saree remain the centrepiece of the look.
Her statement gold-toned choker necklace beautifully framed the neckline and elevated the ethnic aesthetic.
Sara posing with her sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok, both complimenting each other with adorable sarees.
Matching ornate earrings added just the right amount of festive sparkle without overpowering the saree. While, the layered gold bangles complemented the saree’s borders and brought extra richness to her overall look.
Her sleek half-up hairstyle, soft face-framing strands and delicate gajra added a graceful traditional finish.