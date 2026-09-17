'Galat Hai, Thik Nahi Hai...': Pakistani Actor Ali Zafar Comes Out In Support Of Katrina Kaif After His Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Co-Star Gets Body-Shamed

Ali Zafar Comes Out In Support Of Katrina Kaif | Instagram

A couple of days ago, Katrina Kaif was spotted with husband Vicky Kaushal at the Ambanis' Ganpati celebration. The actress, who became a mother in November last year, has gained weight after pregnancy, and on social media, many netizens are body-shaming her. Pakistani content creator Ejaz Waris also shared a video and body-shamed the actress, and said that she is looking like Vicky's 'amma'. His video has been facing a lot of backlash, and now, a video of Pakistani actor Ali Zafar has made it to social media, in which the actor has come out in support of his Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress.

In the video, Ali didn't mention Katrina's name, but he said, "What personal issues do we men have? Let's talk about it. Recently, I saw some posts, comments, on social media about a colleague, co-star, with whom I had worked in Bollywood. A lot of discussions are happening that earlier she used to look like this and now she looks like this. Earlier also, I had spoken about my colleagues here (Pakistan) like Mahira Khan and others, and I am speaking about it for the past many years. I feel that as a male, we all need to look inside ourselves, and make corrections. No one is perfect. But, important part is to recognise, realise, and correct that."

He further said that as men, we need to stop putting women in an image according to our standards. The actor added, "It's wrong, it's not right, it's not a good way to look at it. Every person is going through their own struggle. We don't know who is going through what in life."

Katrina Kaif Body-Shaming

This is not the first time when the actress is being body-shamed. A few weeks ago, when she was spotted at Kuku Kohli's funeral, even at that time, netizens had started discussing about her weight.

Katrina has not yet reacted to the social media trolling that she is facing.