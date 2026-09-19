'Kisi Ke Maa Banne Par...': Salman Khan Speaks About Body-Shaming During Bigg Boss 20; Netizens Say, 'He Is Taking Stand For Katrina Kaif'

Is Salman Khan Defending Katrina Kaif? | Instagram / X (Twitter)

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar promo has gone viral on social media, in which Salman Khan is seen talking to the contestants about trolling, age-shaming, and body-shaming. In the promo, he says, "In every show, this age has become suddenly, 'woh budha hogaya hai'. What do you want to troll? Uske wajan par, uske looks par, uske khaandaan par, kisi ke smile par, kisi ke flop par, kisi ke maa banne par, aap apni upbringing dikha rahe ho."

Salman further said that even he was trolled that he has become old. The actor further said that 'of course 60 saal ka hogaya hu yaar'. While Salman has not taken anyone's name in the video, netizens feel that he is defending Katrina Kaif amid the actress getting trolled for her postpartum weight.

Netizens React To Salman Khan's Video

A netizen tweeted, "I know Salman Khan is defending Katrina Kaif here but I just can’t prove it. Salman being Salman is what makes Bigg Boss special (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Salman indirectly addressing the criticism against Katrina here (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "#SalmanKhan took a stand for all those people who body shame for looks, professions, body weight, age shaming. Katrina was being trolled for her look post pregnancy he also said on this 'kisi ke maa banne par' sabko ek saath bajaa diya. 💀🔥🔥 #BiggBoss20 aaj band bajegi sabki (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

In another promo, we also get to see Salman getting angry and taking off his coat and throwing his hat while talking to the contestant about trolling.

Katrina Kaif Trolling

A few days ago, Katrina attended the Ambanis' Ganpati celebration along with husband, Vicky Kaushal. The actress' postpartum weight gain grabbed everyone's attention, and netizens started trolling her on social media. Many celebs have come out in support of Katrina, but the actress is yet to react to it.