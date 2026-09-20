'I Apologise...': Salman Khan Clarifies 'Nothing Is Wrong' After Bigg Boss 20 Promo Showing His Health Deteriorating Goes Viral

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar Videos Go Viral | X (Twitter)

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode has become the talk of the town for many reasons. While talking to the contestants, Salman Khan started discussing social media trolling. He slammed social media users who troll celebrities over their age and weight, and he later took off his shirt. At the end of the episode, while interacting with the contestants, he started feeling uneasy and quickly called for water. He again tried to interact with the contestants, but his health started deteriorating. In the promo for Sunday's episode, we see Salman in extreme pain, and the contestants tell him to take a break. The promo ends with Salman lying down on stage.

Soon, videos of the episode and the promo went viral on social media, and Salman took to his Instagram Story to clarify that he is fine. The actor wrote, "Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God. The Bigg Boss promo should not have been cut like the way it was cut. It totally beats the purpose and looks like I am doing the same thing that Kazi was doing in the house. The pain was only to show Kazi that what he did was wrong because he used his health for entertainment, especially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health (sic)."

Salman Khan Apologises

The actor further apologised on behalf of Bigg Boss and wrote, "Sorry about the way the promo was cut. Guess it's the format that they use in promoting the shows. I apologise on their behalf (sic)."

The promo had surely made Salman's fans worried about his health.

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

It was undoubtedly one of the best episodes of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. While talking about body-shaming on social media, Salman didn't mention anyone's name, but he spoke about how actresses are trolled because of their weight gain after pregnancy.

SALMAN KHAN HAVING A HEALTH SCARE LIVE ON BIGG BOSS?! 💀



He was seen in pain and asking for a doctor during the show.



That moment genuinely shocked everyone watching. 😳#BiggBoss20 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/43pEB8Sotd — Shakur Surve (@Shakurs17) September 19, 2026

Salman Khan Takes Stand For Katrina Kaif?

He mentioned that the actress would lose weight and do a film again in the future. People on social media have been posting that Salman was taking a stand for Katrina Kaif, as the actress was trolled recently on social media because of her postpartum weight gain.

✨ Salman Khan gets shirtless on ‘Bigg Boss 20’ while addressing trolling, age-shaming and body-shaming. pic.twitter.com/D7oVcgITdu — The Eagle Eye (@Theeye_eagle) September 19, 2026

Salman Khan Takes Off His Shirt

While talking about him getting age-shamed and body-shamed, Salman got angry and took off his shirt and showed his body. He also slammed paparazzi for clicking pictures and videos of actresses from behind despite being told not to do so. He also mentioned that the paps clicked his own niece from behind. The actor was very upset about social media trolling and spoke about it for a long time.