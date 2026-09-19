Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Bhai Mota Hogaya Hai...'; Salman Khan Gets Angry, Takes Off His Coat And Throws Hat - Watch Video

Salman Khan Gets Angry During Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar | X (Twitter)

On Saturday, we will get to watch Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, where Salman Khan will come and discuss with the contestants what they did during the whole week. A promo has been shared by the makers on social media, in which Salman is seen getting angry while talking about trolling. He reveals that even he gets trolled and people comment on his weight. The actor gets angry, takes off his coat and throws his hat.

In the video, Salman asks Scout, "Aap apni community ko shout-out dena chahoge mere baare mein ke agar main kuch galat bolo toh mujhe bhi dekhle. Inko aisa lagta hai ke kisi ki maarke mazaa aata hai inko. What do you want to troll and why do you want to troll? What is the mentality?"

Bhai ki baat sunne ke baad gharwalon ka kya hoga reaction?



Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/eTA6PGsjrl — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 19, 2026

He further said, "Mere upar bhi hua tha, 'Bhai mota hogaya hai'. Karlone na troll, yeh lo." He then throws his hat and takes off his coat. The promo also shows that Salman tries to take out his mic and even his t-shirt.

For the uninitiated, Salman has been facing trolling on social media because of his recent appearances. Some netizens have also been age-shaming him and commenting on his looks.

Netizens React Ro Bigg Boss 20 Promo

Reacting to the promo, a netizen tweeted, "Bhai sorry to say bhai scout is chiz ki need thi game acha khelta lekin kisko threat dena it's not good thing but fans alg hai iske (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Og Salman is back Let's go🔥🔥 Acche se bjao iss scooter ko (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "In today's episode many people's true colours will come out for sure like who are actual friends and who are faking for footages.. (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Who Will Get Evicted From Bigg Boss 20?

This week, Aasif Khan, Rohed Khan, and ScoutOP have been nominated. So, it will be interesting to see who will be evicted from the show this week?